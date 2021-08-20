Sanborn County holds Open Class Show

By:
Published August 20, 2021, in Area News, Around the County

An exciting part of Achievement Days each year has become the popular Sanborn County Open Class Show.  This year’s competition drew a total of 11 area adults and youth, who showcased their amazing talent and skills. Tasked with the daunting responsibility of judging the many exhibits was Karen Klinkner.  

As in years past, entries judged as “Best of Show” will be taken to the State Fair to be judged in the special “County Best of Show” category. To view our county’s exhibits, be sure to stop in the women’s building during the State Fair. You will find them together in one of the glass display units.

…Read results in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

