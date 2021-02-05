By: admin

On Saturday, Jan. 30, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks hosted a boys third and fourth grade round robin at the Woonsocket gym. The teams that participated in the round robin included SCW third graders, SCW fourth graders, Hitchcock/Tulare, Wolsey-Wessington, Wessington Springs and Iroquois.

The SCW third grade boys played two games. Their first game was against Hitchcock/Tulare. The boys played with heart but suffered a tough loss. The SCW third graders played Wolsey-Wessington in their second game. Again, they gave it their all but came up with the loss against a tough Wolsey-Wessington team. This was the first time the third-grade team played a formal game, and it was a great learning experience to grow from.

The Blackhawk fourth grade team also played two games at the round robin on Saturday. Their first game was against Wessington Springs. The fourth graders played well together and defeated the Spartans. For their final game, the fourth-grade team was matched up against the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds. The two teams were closely matched, but the SCW team was able to pull out the win.

The third and fourth grade boys had a special cheering section at the round robin. The Blackhawk boys varsity basketball team was in attendance to show their support for the up and coming generation of Blackhawk ball players. Due to COVID-19, the varsity boys couldn’t have their usual young Blackhawk mentorship program, so they decided that attending the round robin was a way to demonstrate their support. The young Blackhawks appreciated the presence of the varsity boys team.

The fourth grade team has a tournament in Huron on Feb. 13. Then, the third and fourth grade Blackhawk teams will be traveling to Ethan on Feb. 15 for their next games. Their season will wrap up the end of February when SCW travels to Wessington Springs for a basketball jamboree.

