Published July 2, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News, Sports

Sanborn County Shooting Sports was represented well at the National 4-H Shoot by Dilyn Brooks, Dana Schelske, Zachary Jones Nelson, Harley Kneen and Coach Art Kneen.

Sanborn County was represented well at this year’s National 4-H Shoot in Grand Island, Neb., this past week. This year Sanborn County had four national team members: Air Pistol – Harley Kneen and Zachary Jones Nelson, Air Rifle – Dilyn Brooks and 22 (Small Bore) Pistol – Dana Schelske. Sanborn County Shooting Sports Instructor Art Kneen was chosen to coach the National Air Pistol Team. Sanborn County Shooting Sports Instructor Audrey Kneen attended to assist each of the teams with equipment and supplies, and all of the parents were also in attendance.

The group arrived in Grand Island on Sunday, June 20 and spent Monday with practice during the day and Opening Ceremonies that night. Competition began on Tuesday.

