Sanborn County trapping workshop held

By:
Published November 19, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County

It was an exciting day over in Forestburg on Sunday, Nov. 7. For the third time, Sanborn County 4-H sponsored a trapping workshop. The afternoon started off with Darold Bitterman and Mike Piehl explaining the different types of traps, how to set them and demonstrating how to skin a raccoon. Later, the participants were able to assemble their own snares using materials donated by the Game, Fish and Parks. Thanks to some generous sponsors, each person was able to receive their own coon cuff and four lucky adults had their names drawn for knives donated by Dakota Line Snares.  

…See pictures in this week’s issue of this weeks’ issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    November 19, 2021, 7:54 pm
    Ice
    36°F
    real feel: 36°F
    humidity: 53%
    wind speed: 4 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021
    November 7, 2021 November 8, 2021 November 9, 2021 November 10, 2021 November 11, 2021 November 12, 2021 November 13, 2021
    November 14, 2021 November 15, 2021 November 16, 2021 November 17, 2021 November 18, 2021 November 19, 2021 November 20, 2021
    November 21, 2021 November 22, 2021 November 23, 2021 November 24, 2021 November 25, 2021 November 26, 2021 November 27, 2021
    November 28, 2021 November 29, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 1, 2021 December 2, 2021 December 3, 2021 December 4, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 