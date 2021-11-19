By: admin

Published November 19, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County

It was an exciting day over in Forestburg on Sunday, Nov. 7. For the third time, Sanborn County 4-H sponsored a trapping workshop. The afternoon started off with Darold Bitterman and Mike Piehl explaining the different types of traps, how to set them and demonstrating how to skin a raccoon. Later, the participants were able to assemble their own snares using materials donated by the Game, Fish and Parks. Thanks to some generous sponsors, each person was able to receive their own coon cuff and four lucky adults had their names drawn for knives donated by Dakota Line Snares.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of this weeks’ issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!