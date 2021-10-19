SCW cross country sends seven runners to state

By:
Published October 19, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

The SCW girls cross country team qualified for State; pictured are Hannah Terkildsen, Hudson Fouberg, Lizzy Boschee, Trinity Boschee and Emilie Lindgren.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk Cross Country Team traveled to Chamberlain Country Club at Oacoma to compete in the SDHSAA Class 4A Region Meet. Five SCW runners qualified for state individually, and the girls qualified as a team as they placed third, so the Blackhawks are sending a total of seven runners to the South Dakota Class A State Meet in Sioux Falls at Yankton Trail Park on Saturday, Oct. 23.  

All the SCW Blackhawk cross country runners gave it their all and should be proud of all their accomplishments this season.

…Read detailed results and see additional pictures of the meet in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

