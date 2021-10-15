By: admin

Published October 15, 2021, in Sports

The SCW Volleyball squad proved themselves on the court again last week. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, they were on the road and took on the Crusaders at Sunshine Bible Academy (SBA). The Lady Blackhawks brought home the win with set scores of 25-4, 25-13, 21-25 and 25-14.

On Thursday, the Lady Blackhawks hosted Tripp-Delmont/Armour (TDA) in Woonsocket and sent the Nighthawks packing with set scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-20.

The Lady Blackhawks climb to a 17-4 record going into this week’s hectic schedule. They played Howard in Forestburg on Monday, Oct. 11, and then traveled to Huron to take on James Valley Christian on Tuesday night. Their next game is tonight (Thursday) in Woonsocket against Kimball/White Lake, and it is their annual Dig Pink Night for cancer awareness. Proceeds from the Dig Pink event will be donated to the Gary and Sandy Willman family of Woonsocket, who are currently going through cancer treatment. Gary is a bus driver for the Sanborn Central School District. Following that night, the Lady Blackhawks will have a few days off to prepare to go to Tulare on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to take on the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots.

