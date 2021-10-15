By: admin

Published October 15, 2021, in Sports

THE BLACKHAWKS linemen show confidence and camaraderie for strength in numbers as they smile for the camera at their game last Saturday.

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks made the long trip to Hart Ranch to face the Rapid City Christian Comets on Saturday, Oct. 9. The defense held strong, and the Blackhawk passing game caught fire to defeat the Rapid City Christian Comets 40-0.

WWSSC (5-2) travel to Mount Vernon to face Mount Vernon/Plankinton (6-1) in the season finale. The game will have huge playoff ramifications in playoff seeding for the 11B class. Rapid City Christian (2-5) will finish their year facing Lakota Tech.

