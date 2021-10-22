Blackhawks lose defensive battle with Titans

By Corey Flatten

By:
Published October 22, 2021, in Sports

The Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (WWSSC) Blackhawks ended their regular season with a short trip to Mt. Vernon to face the Mount Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans. The game was a defensive battle that showed the importance of field position. MVP was able to finish off one drive and take the game 6-0.

The eighth ranked Blackhawks (5-3) will now play the opening round in Wessington Springs at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21. Their opponent will be ninth ranked McCook Central/Montrose (6-2). MVP (7-1) will be home facing Beresford (5-3). 

