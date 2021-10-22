By: admin

Published October 22, 2021, in Sports

Tanner Christian and his parents, Kristi Weber and Stuart Christian, traveled to Mesquite, Tex., for the World Championship Miniature Bull Riding Finals Oct. 4-9. The events started with a back number ceremony on Monday night. Then, the riding events started on Tuesday morning with the walk trot, pee wee and junior mini bulls. Wednesday morning was for the senior mini bulls, junior bulls and novice riders’ competition. Thursday morning was the next round of the walk trot, pee wee and junior mini bulls. Then the next round of senior bulls was Friday morning.

Tanner rode in the senior bulls age group. He rode his bull Wednesday but didn’t score very high. Friday was much better for him, as he rode his bull again and earned third place for that round. His two scores combined put him in the top 20, so he got to ride on Saturday morning. Unfortunately, in that round he got bucked off and didn’t earn enough points to make it into the top 10 and advance to the next round. However, he did finish in 12th place in the world for his efforts.

