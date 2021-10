By: admin

Published October 22, 2021, in Sports

On Oct. 14, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk girls and boys youth fifth/sixth grade basketball teams traveled to Huron to play against James Valley Christian to kick off their season. Both teams lost to the Vikings, but they played hard, learned a lot and had fun. They will continue their season through November.

….See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!