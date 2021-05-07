By: admin

Published May 7, 2021

On Tuesday, April 27, the junior high golfers traveled to Corsica for a chilly but good day of golf. They ended the meet with two place winners. Ethan Schmiedt earned fifth place, and Jared LaVine earned 15th.

Next up for the Blackhawk golfers was the 281 Conference meet for all levels, junior high through varsity, in Wessington Springs on Tuesday, May 4, with results in next week’s issue. Their next competition will be Monday, May 10, in Howard for varsity, and the junior high will go to DeSmet on Tuesday, May 11.

