By: admin

Published November 12, 2021, in Sports

The Lady Blackhawks played their first round of the Region 5A Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in Forestburg against the ladies from Andes Central/Dakota Christian. SCW won the contest in three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 26-24.

Their first-round win advanced them to the second round of play, which took them on the road to Wagner to take on an experienced Wagner team. Unfortunately, the Red Raiders proved to be too tough for the Lady Blackhawks as they fell to them in three sets with scores of 11-25, 16-25 and 16-25.

The Lady Blackhawks ended the season with a record of 22-7. They earned third place in the 281 Conference Tournament and second place in the 281 Conference overall. They also earned second place at the Wolsey-Wessington tournament. This year’s team tied the Blackhawks Volleyball record for the most wins in a season.

…See details and pictures of the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!