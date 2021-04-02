Selland named WBCA All-America regional finalist

ATLANTA, Ga. – South Dakota State’s Myah Selland was tabbed a regional finalist for the 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association NCAA Division I Coaches All-America, the association announced Wednesday, March 24.

WBCA member head coaches nominate eligible players from their own teams for Coaches’ All-America. Head coaches then vote for the top eight players in their respective regions from among those players who are nominated. The selection committee will choose the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team from the 52 finalists. Selland is one of eight finalists selected from Region 5.

The honors continue to roll in for Selland, who has been named Summit League Player of the Year, an All-Summit League First Team selection and a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year.

She was named Summit League Player of the Week six times this season which is a program record for the Jackrabbits and ties for second all-time in Summit League women’s basketball for weekly honors in a single season. Additionally, she was named Summit League Female Athlete of the Month for both December and January.

Selland led the Jackrabbits and the Summit League with 19.2 points per game, including 19.5 points per game in Summit League play. She scored 15-plus points in 19 games this season, including 20-plus points on six occasions, and registered five double-doubles. She shot 51.5 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc. The redshirt junior added 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Selland reached 1,000 career points on Jan. 15 at Omaha and now ranks 31st on SDSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,160 points.

The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced Saturday, April 3.

