Teeners split games against Platte-Geddes

By:
Published June 25, 2021, in Sports

Wessington Springs 14U lost the lead late in their 5-11 defeat to I90 Platte-Geddes Jr. Teeners on Monday, June 14. The 14U I90 Platte-Geddes Jr. Teeners were down 5-4 in the top of the fifth inning when they scored a run on a walk and then just continued to score from there to end the game with 11 runs to Wessington Springs’ 5.

For the 16U game, both teams were strong on the hill, but Wessington Springs 16U defeated Platte-Geddes 16U 3-1. The older Springs boys allowed only three hits to the Platte-Geddes 16U team.

The Teeners’ next game was supposed to be on Wednesday, June 16, but it was postponed due to the terrible heat the area faced last week. Their first game this week was on Monday, June 21, in Wessington Springs against the Teeners teams from Canova. Their next game was on Wednesday, June 23, in Alexandria. On Monday, June 28, the 14U team only will host Freeman and both teams will be back in action on Wednesday, June 30, in Scotland.

…Read details about the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

