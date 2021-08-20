By: admin

Published August 20, 2021, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 12, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Elliot Ohlrogge, Derek Foos and Joel Rassel. John Baysinger was absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Kilcoin to approve the Minutes of the June 14, 2021, meeting. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos to approve the minutes of the June 28, 2021, meeting. Motion carried.

Financial Statement – Tabled.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the bills that were read aloud by Weber. Motion carried.

OLD BUSINESS

The City Council discussed the City Attorney. Weber will try and reach out to her.

Weber informed the Council that she had a discussion with Lonnie Kuper’s attorney regarding the new addition.

Cars – Tabled.

The council discussed the parks and that it was reported that the jam ball court was really slick during the 3-on-3 tourney over the Fourth. The Council will look into some options to make this better.

Joel Rassel reported on the Brownfield Site. He will continue to work with Planning District III.

Supplemental Budget – Tabled.

The Council discussed the successful Fourth of July event.

The Council discussed the streets. Discussion was held as to why the speed bumps have not been installed. Reider will discuss this with the City Employees.

NEW BUSINESS

The Council discussed the budget.

Weber reported to the council about the recent vandalism.

The council discussed upgrading the West campground.

Council discussed crosswalks on the State Highway. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee to agree to the State putting crosswalks to slow the traffic while pedestrians cross the street by the lake. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer