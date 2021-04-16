Woonsocket history class learns Lakota beading techniques

By:
Published April 16, 2021, in School

Mrs. Henriksen’s South Dakota history class went into the library to learn Lakota Beading from Mrs. Dunn.  

First, the students learned the peyote stitch by beading around a pen.  They were taught how the Native Americans used seeds for their beading and bones for their needles. They had a great discussion about the resources Native Americans used in their art. 

The students then progressed into learning a pattern by beading a key chain. When the students made their key chains, they sewed the leather onto a wooden dowel, then decided which colors they wanted for their pattern. Once they were done, they cut the leather on the bottom to create a fringe and added the hardware on top for the key chain. 

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

