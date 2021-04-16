Mrs. Henriksen’s South Dakota history class went into the library to learn Lakota Beading from Mrs. Dunn.
First, the students learned the peyote stitch by beading around a pen. They were taught how the Native Americans used seeds for their beading and bones for their needles. They had a great discussion about the resources Native Americans used in their art.
The students then progressed into learning a pattern by beading a key chain. When the students made their key chains, they sewed the leather onto a wooden dowel, then decided which colors they wanted for their pattern. Once they were done, they cut the leather on the bottom to create a fringe and added the hardware on top for the key chain.
