Woonsocket third grade class holds Super Bowl party

By:
Published February 12, 2021, in School

On Friday morning, the third grade class had a huge surprise upon entering the gym. Unbeknownst to the students, Mrs. Bruce and the parents had been collaborating on a surprise Super Bowl Party to end the week. Each third grader had a parent, sibling, grandparent, or  special someone there to assist in some football themed math games and reading passages to practice skills in a fun and guided way. For every task that was accomplished, the students earned a prize. These hardworking students earned a lot of prizes and had enormous smiles as they did this work! The party ended with a large variety of snacks donated by the students’ families. Thanks is given to all who helped make this party such a wonderful experience!

