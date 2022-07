By: admin

Published July 15, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Participants in the Sanborn County 4-H horse show are pictured, back row, left to right: Taryn Bartel, George Broer, Taylor Kayser, Sury Bechen, Bailey Feistner, Ramsey Fouberg and Cannon Zoss; front row: Baylee Rostyne, Anna Hunter, Emmitt Feistner, Henry Feistner, Hudson Fouberg and Delaney Zoss.

The Sanborn County 4-H Horse Show was held on Wednesday, June 29, at the 4-H Horse Arena in Forestburg with Becky Leonard of Tea as the judge. A total of 13 4-Hers participated in this event.

The State 4-H Horse Show will be held on July 25-27 at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds and Heartland Rodeo Grounds in Huron.

