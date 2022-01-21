281 Conference Tournament of the season underway

By:
Published January 21, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

Freezing rain and snowfall made for treacherous road conditions and caused the girls’ first round of the 281 Conference Tournament on Friday night to be postponed to Monday, Jan. 17. The boys, however, did get their first round of play completed on Saturday. The Blackhawks faced the Hitchcock-Tulare boys and ended with a final score of 54-64, Patriots. Full coverage of all three rounds of the tournament will be in next week’s issue.

