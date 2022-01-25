By: admin

With three solid performances under their belts, the SCW Lady Blackhawks brought home the 281-Conference Championship. The first round of play brought the ladies up against Iroquois/Doland, and they quite easily earned a win with a final score of SCW 61, I/D 15.

In the semi-finals, the Lady Blackhawks faced Wessington Springs and earned their second victory of the week with a final score of SCW 57, WS 39.

For the championship game, the Lady Blackhawks found themselves battling Wolsey-Wessington. It was a good fight to the end, but SCW held on and pulled away in the second half to finish with a 44-31 win over the Warbirds, earning the 281-Conference Championship title.

For her hard-working efforts during the tournament, Trista White earned the Carr Chiropractic outstanding senior (MVP) award and a $100 scholarship.

Blackhawk boys finish in sixth place

The SCW boys faced the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots in their first round of the 281 Conference Tournament. These two teams played earlier this season, and the results were not in SCW’s favor, so they hoped to redeem themselves this time around. The Blackhawks put in a valiant effort but couldn’t hang on long enough to bring home the win. The final score was SCW 54, H-T 64.

The second-round of play boosted the Blackhawks’ confidence as they stomped on the Sunshine Bible Crusaders, 50-18.

In the third and final round of the tournament, the Blackhawks played the Pirates from Highmore-Harrold. It was a good matchup for both teams, but the Pirates dug a little deeper to hand the Blackhawks a sixth-place finish for this year’s tournament play with a final score of SCW 32, H-H 47.

With the three wins in the tournament, the Lady Blackhawks started this week with a record of 9-3 and the boys fall to 2-9. They played Hanson in Alexandria in a doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and the girls face Wessington Springs tonight (Thursday) in Woonsocket starting at 5:15 p.m. with junior high. The boys have their next game in the DSU Classic on Saturday, Jan. 29, where they play Arlington at 12 noon. Then both teams travel to Ethan to take on the Rustlers in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

