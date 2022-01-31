By: admin

Published January 31, 2022, in Sports

On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket eighth grade boys’ basketball team traveled to Wagner to compete in a tournament and brought home second place.

In the first game, the Blackhawks faced Andes Central/Dakota Christian and won with a final score, SCW 30 and AC/DC 22.

In the semi-final game, the Blackhawks met Wagner on the court. The Blackhawks played well and defeated Wagner easily, 33-13.

In the championship game, the Blackhawks met a tough Viborg-Hurley team. The Blackhawk boys gave it their all and kept it close in the first half of the game as the two teams were tied at halftime, but Viborg-Hurley pulled away in the second half to win the game with a final score of SCW 22 and V-H 40.

The eighth grade Blackhawk team can be proud of their performance and second place achievement. Coach Jordan VonEye commended the boys, stating, “The junior high boys are continuing to get better every day, and they are seeing the success on the court. We will continue to grind at practice and look forward to the remainder of the season.”

