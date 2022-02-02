By: admin

Published February 2, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

PICTURED, LEFT to right, Matt Ellens, President of SDABA, presents the award to Garret Foos, with Foos’ boss, Jason White, also present.

Aberdeen – The South Dakota Agri-Business Association has named Agtegra Cooperative’s Garret Foos as the 2022 Applicator of the Year. Foos was recognized on Jan. 19 at the South Dakota Ag Expo held in Sioux Falls.

This award recognizes Foos’ technical skillset, customer service and community involvement.

“I was shocked to receive an award,” says Foos. “I thought I was just doing the job I was supposed to do for my customers.”

Born and raised near Woonsocket, Foos joined the local cooperative in 2010 and has been a certified applicator since 2011. Covering approximately 62,000 acres annually, Foos is a natural leader and models exceptional equipment care. He also works on the Agtegra Applicator Training Team where he educates others on different topics regarding monitors, machines and calibration techniques.

