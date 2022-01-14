By: admin

Published January 14, 2022

Alice M. Eckmann, 86, of Cavour, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Her memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron.

Alice Mae Eckmann was born in Huron on Nov. 12, 1935. She was the first child born to Michael Waldner and Winnefred Bowder. When Alice started the second grade, her parents moved to Richmond, Calif., to work in the Kaiser Shipyards. Alice stayed with her grandparents and joined her parents later. After World War II, she and her parents moved back to Huron. Alice graduated from Huron High School in 1955. She played the violin and bass violin in the school orchestra. She later attended Huron College.

Alice married Melvin Magnus Eckmann on June 15, 1955, in the American Lutheran Church where they were baptized as infants, confirmed and were members of the church. After marriage, Alice and Melvin resided on the farm south of Cavour. To this union, one son was born.

Alice began work as a homemaker and helped with all the farm chores. Alice was the top salesperson for North Western House Wares in Huron. Later, she worked for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and was honored in Fargo as the top salesperson in her district. Alice also did Home Healthcare.

Alice made wedding cakes for several weddings. She took a course in stained glass at college, and later, she took private lessons on China painting, entering her pieces at the State Fair, where she won the top ribbon in her category; her China painting was sent to Oklahoma City, Okla., to the World Organization of China Painters for one year on display. Alice loved to sew, and she designed and made several beautiful garments. Alice liked to crochet, embroider, and do Norwegian needle work (harsdanger). She loved to go fishing, fly kites and listen to the birds. Alice loved to garden and can produce. She loved to go ballroom and square dancing and belonged to several dance clubs with her husband. She also played dice with family members.

Alice is survived by her son, Dennis; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Heesen of Sioux Falls and Jean Iverson of Colorado; two nephews and two nieces.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin, of 57 years; and two brothers-in-law, Everett Heesen and Dale Iverson.