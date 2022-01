By: admin

Published January 14, 2022, in Obituaries

Edna Baade, 98, of Mitchell, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.