Dean inducted into Hall of Fame

By:
Published July 1, 2022, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

PICTURED ARE Lori and Justin Dean with the plaques they received at this year’s South Dakota Auctioneers Association Convention.

Justin Dean of Artesian with Dean Edwards Real Estate and Auction was inducted into the South Dakota Auctioneers Association (SDAA) Hall of Fame on Friday, June 10.

Justin is a first generation auctioneer that started the business with his wife, Lori Dean, in 1990 after attending the Continental Auctioneer School in Mankato, Minn. 

Justin has been a member of the SDAA since 1991 and is a member of the National Auctioneers Association (NAA). Lori and Justin also received a Special Recognition Award from the SDAA for their support and promotion of the auction industry with their auction calendar website www.sdauctions.com and www.theauctionpages.com for the past 25 years. 

