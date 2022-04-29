By: admin

Published April 29, 2022, in Sports

On Thursday, April 21, the SCW varsity golfers traveled to Miller for a golf meet. The Blackhawk boys earned fourth place as a team with a collective score of 281. Jevin Goertz placed third with a score of 83. Ethan Schmiedt finished with a 96, while Jared LaVine captured a 102. Camden Rassel brought in a 118, and Rylan Grassel had a 125. In the varsity girls’ competition, Dayton Easton placed eighth with a score of 105.

The next meet for the varsity was on Tuesday, April 26, in DeSmet. They go to Wessington Springs today (Thursday), and then all three teams, junior high, junior varsity and varsity, all go to Wessington Springs on Tuesday, May 3, for the 281 Conference Meet.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!