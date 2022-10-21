Home court advantage proves beneficial for Lady Blackhawks

By:
Published October 21, 2022, in Sports

The SCW Lady Blackhawks volleyball teams started a busy week with a trip to Howard on Monday, Oct. 10. They ended that night with a loss to a tough Howard Tigers team in three sets with scores of 18-25, 13-25 and 18-25.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks in Woonsocket for a good battle that went for five sets. SCW never gave up, and they sent the Sharks home defeated with set scores of 25-20, 19-25, 23-25, 25-20 and 16-14.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, SCW traveled to Kimball to take on the Kimball/White Lake WiLdKats. Things just didn’t seem to come together for them, and they brought home a loss in three sets with set scores of 13-25, 17-25 and 16-25.

The Lady Blackhawks played the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Their next game is on Friday, Oct. 21 against Bridgewater-Emery in Forestburg, which is also senior night. Their final game of the regular season will be next Tuesday, Oct. 25 against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton in Plankinton. Volleyball Regions start on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

