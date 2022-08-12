KAREN KOGEL

Woonsocket

By:
Published August 12, 2022, in Obituaries

Karen Kogel, 70, of rural Woonsocket, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, at Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital in Wessington Springs from a car accident.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. in the St. Wilfrid Catholic Church, Woonsocket. Visitation is Friday, Aug. 12, 5-7 p.m. at the church, with  prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery, Fr. Kevin Doyle officiating.

Karen was born Jan. 13, 1952, to Lewis and Charlotte (Hopkins) Carpenter Jr. in Danville, Ill. She graduated from Rockville Indiana High School in 1970. After graduation, Karen moved to Wessington Springs, where she met David Kogel. They were united in marriage on July 8, 1972, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Shortly after, they moved to the family farm west of Woonsocket, where they raised their four children. While raising their four children and working on the farm, Karen also worked at Prairie View Care Center, owned Karen’s Kitchen and worked at Van Dykes. After retiring, Karen loved spending most of her time taking care of her grandchildren. Karen loved to read, bake, garden and do crafts. Karen was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 29 in Woonsocket.

She is survived by her husband, David; her children, Michael (Sheri) of Woonsocket, Brian of Madison, Danny (Tara) of Huron, and Amy of Stanly, N.D.; six grandchildren; three half-brothers, two half-sisters and various aunts, uncles and cousins.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, a brother-in-law, a sister-in-law and various aunts and uncles.

