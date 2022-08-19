By: admin

Published August 19, 2022, in Obituaries

JoAnn R. (Tapken) Armstrong, 84, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Inwood, Iowa, Community Center, 103 South Main St, Inwood, IA, 51240 on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at the Black Hills National Cemetery.

JoAnn was born to Henry and Pearl Tapken on Feb. 10, 1938, in Mitchell. She grew up in Letcher and attended General Beadle Teachers College in Madison. JoAnn married Lawrance (Lonny) Armstrong on Aug. 14, 1960, in Letcher. They started their married life in Sioux City, Iowa, where their only child, Paula Jean, was born. Lonny worked for Montgomery Ward and the family moved dozens of times for his job. JoAnn loved to crochet, sew and do puzzles. She dearly loved her grandchildren.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Paula (Lowell) Bosler of Alvord, Iowa; three grandchildren; her sister, Jean McClane of Letcher; her brother, Jay Tapken of Sioux Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonny, and her parents, Hank and Pearl Tapken.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be given in JoAnn’s honor to be designated at a later date to commemorate JoAnn’s love of teaching and education.

Information can also be found at www.heritagesfsd.com.