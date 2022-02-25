By: admin

Published February 25, 2022

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks wrapped up their regular season at home last week and clinched the 281 Conference.

On Monday, Feb. 14, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the James Valley Christian Lady Vikings. The junior varsity girls took the court first and easily dealt with JVC with a final score SCW 38 and JVC 15.

When the Lady Blackhawks’ varsity team played the Lady Vikings, they were met with fierce competition and a close game that went back and forth for four quarters and required an overtime to determine the winner. After a heated battle, the Lady Blackhawks were victorious with a final score, SCW 51 and JVC 48.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Lady Blackhawks played their final game of the regular season against the Mitchell Christian Lady Golden Eagles. The junior varsity finished their season strong defeating the Lady Golden Eagles with a score SCW 32 and MC 12.

The Lady Blackhawks’ varsity team also handled the Mitchell Christian Lady Golden Eagles with little difficulty, winning the game 60-33.

The Lady Blackhawks kicked off post season play on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Alexandria against the Hanson Beavers at 7 p.m.

