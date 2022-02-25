SCW boys split games at home

Published February 25, 2022

On Monday, Feb. 14, the Blackhawks hosted a double header against the James Valley Christian Vikings in Forestburg. The junior varsity boys played the second game of the night, and couldn’t capitalize on the home-court advantage, ending the game with a loss to the Vikings, 28-52.

The final game of the night was the varsity boys’ game, and the Blackhawks struggled against a strong JVC team. The final score was SCW 39, JVC 55.

Things turned around for the Blackhawks on Thursday, Feb. 17, when they hosted the Golden Eagles from Mitchell Christian for a doubleheader at Sanborn Central. The JV boys found a way to make things work for them, and they defeated Mitchell Christian 43-28.

The varsity boys also found their groove and sent the Golden Eagles home with a varsity loss, as well. The final score was SCW 43, MC 38.

The boys’ teams will have their final game of the season on Friday, Feb. 25, against Wessington Springs in Wessington Springs. It is just a boys’ game so the games will start at 5:15 p.m. with junior high first. Then the boys will start their Region 5 Tournament on Tuesday, March 1.

