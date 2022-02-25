By: admin

Published February 25, 2022, in Sports

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket junior high girls basketball program has had a busy week of games on the road. On Friday, Feb. 11, the young junior high Lady Blackhawks traveled to Highmore to take on the Highmore-Harrold Lady Pirates C-team. After a tough battle, the SCW girls lost 15-21.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the junior high Lady Blackhawks hosted the young Lady Vikings from James Valley Christian at Sanborn Central. The teams were split into a B-team and an A-team. The SCW B-team played first and lost 14-23. The SCW A-team took the court next. The two teams were closely matched, and the game went into double overtime, but when the buzzer sounded at the end of the second overtime, the young Lady Blackhawks lost to the young Lady Vikings with a final score SCW 27 and JVC 29.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, SCW’s junior high girls participated in a round robin tournament at Wessington Springs. In their first game, SCW once again played against JVC. The game was once again close, and just like the game earlier in the week, SCW lost to JVC, 24-28.

In the second game of the day for the young Lady Blackhawks, the girls were matched up with Wessington Springs. This game had a successful ending for the SCW girls as they defeated WS, 20-15.

In their final game of the day, the SCW girls played the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Lady Titans. The young Lady Blackhawks suffered another disappointing result as they lost with a final score, SCW 11 and MVP 22.

The junior high Lady Blackhawks will travel to Iroquois on Saturday, Feb. 26 for their final game of the season.

