Published February 25, 2022, in Sports

On Monday, Feb. 7, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk boys’ junior high basketball team traveled to Iroquois and played two games. Team SCW 1 played first and lost to the Iroquois/Doland Chiefs 25-53.

Team SCW 2 played next and lost to the Chiefs, but the margin was much closer with a final score of SCW 27 and ID 32.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the junior high Blackhawks hosted Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles at Sanborn Central in Forestburg and played two games. Both games’ results came out in favor of the Blackhawks. Team SCW 1 played first and defeated the Golden Eagles 14-5.

Team SCW 2 met Mitchell Christian on the court following the first boys’ game of the night and when the final buzzer sounded the score was SCW 32 and MC 11. McCoy Schulz netted 10 points.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the young Blackhawks hosted the James Valley Christian Vikings at Forestburg and played one game. The Blackhawks played hard but came up on the losing end against the Vikings, 29-37.

The junior high Blackhawks will be traveling with the junior varsity and varsity boys to Wessington Springs on Friday, Feb. 25 to play the Spartans.

