By: admin

Published February 18, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawks hosted the Iroquois/Doland Chiefs at Woonsocket. The night was successful for all the teams, as the Blackhawks completed a full sweep of wins.

The afternoon started with junior varsity girls basketball. The young Lady Blackhawks hooped it up and finished by winning with the score SCW 44, ID 10.

The SCW junior varsity boys played next and came away with their second win of the season, with a final score of SCW 41 and ID 8.

The Lady Blackhawks then went on to get Coach McCain’s 401st win by defeating the Iroquois/Doland Lady Chiefs by a final score of SCW 63 and ID 23.

The final game of the evening that topped off the Blackhawk sweep was the varsity boys’ matchup against the Chiefs. The SCW varsity boys defeated the ID Chiefs with a final score of 71-38.

On Friday, Feb. 11, the Blackhawk teams made the long trek west to Highmore to play the Highmore-Harrold Pirates. The JV Lady Blackhawks came away with another win for their season, defeating the HH Lady Pirates, 26-15.

The junior varsity boys’ game was a close matchup, but SCW came up short in the end, SCW 36 and HH 45.

The Lady Blackhawks continued their winning streak by defeating the Highmore-Harrold Lady Pirates, 20-45.

The Blackhawks met a tough opponent in the HH Pirates but were able to keep up with them for most of the game before running out of gas in the fourth quarter and losing, SCW 47 and HH 59.

The Blackhawks were home at Sanborn Central on Feb. 14 against the James Valley Christian Vikings, and their final doubleheader, as the girls wrap up their regular season, is on Thursday (tonight) against Mitchell Christian, also at Sanborn Central.

…Read more details and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!