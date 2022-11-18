By: admin

Published November 18, 2022, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

Advent season will soon be arriving, and several annual events will be occurring. Starting the celebration is the annual Christmas concert, “Hope Has Hands,” performed by the Community Choir on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Woonsocket Community Center. There is no charge for the concert, but people are encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the Sanborn County Food Pantry. Following the concert will be a potluck meal. Everyone is invited to attend this great event.

The Woonsocket Community Club is sponsoring the Christmas Caring Tree for Sanborn County. Applications can be picked up at the Woonsocket First National Bank Omaha or at the local schools. The deadline for the applications is Nov. 30 and will be confidential.

Another annual event is the Sanborn County Courthouse’s “Parade of Trees.” County-wide residents, organizations and businesses are invited to bring an artificial tree (no lights) to the courthouse and decorate it in their own style. There is no particular theme; just use good taste.

Trees can be placed on any of the three floors. They should be in place between Nov. 28 – Dec. 15 and remain until after New Year’s Day – removed by Jan. 5, if possible.

Santa (presented by the Woonsocket Community Club) will be present at the courthouse on Friday, Dec. 16, between 3-4:30 p.m. There will be door prizes and treats for the children.

Trees can be viewed any day the courthouse is open – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are looking forward to seeing a lot of visitors that come to enjoy the trees. Please call Lynn Brueske at 796-4516 or Kami Moody at 796-4513 at the courthouse for any questions.

Another beautiful tradition for many years has been for the county residents to decorate their home and businesses with lights, signs, etc. to brighten the season. The Christmas Decorating Contest will be sponsored, and the five categories are Best Business, Best Theme, Most Creative, Best Use of Inflatables and Best Overall – People’s Choice. Let’s make the season festive.