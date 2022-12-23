By: admin

December 23, 2022

Marion Dean Knutson, 91, died on Dec. 9, 2022, at Fountain Springs Healthcare in Rapid City.

Visitation was Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. The funeral was Thursday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home. Burial was at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis with full military honors.

Marion was born on Oct. 23, 1931, in Letcher to parents, Clarence and Josephine, the youngest of six children. Marion “Knute” grew up in Letcher. He helped his dad and brothers farm, truck and buy feeder cattle while growing up.

After graduating from Letcher High School in 1949, Knute attended South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, majoring in civil engineering and geology. During this period, he mapped a significant portion of the Wind Cave system.

In 1952, Knute joined the army to fight in Korea. He came back injured with three Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart in 1954.

Knute married Darlene Morrison in Mitchell on May 31, 1957. They started their family in Rapid City. In 1964, the family moved overseas, where he worked on some of the world’s largest earthen dams. The first position was in Mangla, Pakistan. The family experienced many other countries, including India, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand and the Fiji Islands. They bought a house in Rapid City on their return. He continued heavy construction projects until retirement.

Knute enjoyed fishing, hunting, spelunking, rock climbing and collecting. As a father, he attended 4-H horse shows, baseball, Boy Scouts, Special Olympics, softball, ATVs and other activities the children participated in.

Knute and Darlene divorced but continued to do things together with their children and grandchildren. In 1994, he had a serious car accident, resulting in brain damage. He spent a year in rehabilitation at Sister Kenny Brain Institute in Minneapolis, Minn. After that, he went back to Rapid City, where he lived until his death.

Knute is survived by his children, Dr. Katherine Knutson (Dr. Steve Barghusen) of Bloomington, Minn., Rebecca Knutson of Black Hawk, Patrick Knutson (Kristin) of Spicewood, Texas, and Mathew Knutson of Rapid City; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, LeRoy, Darwin, and Delbert; sister, Kathleen; daughter, Vicky Knutson; and Darlene Knutson.