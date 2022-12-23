By: admin

Published December 23, 2022, in Obituaries

Nancy J. Baysinger, 83, of Forestburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 19, at the Artesian Community Center. Burial followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Artesian. Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Artesian Community Center.

Nancy Jane Baysinger was born on Jan. 15, 1939, to Paul and Gladys (Porter) Bauer, at the Bosley Home in Woonsocket. She was ill off and on for the first four years of her life, but once she got rid of her tonsils she was “on the go.” Her family moved from Woonsocket to a farm owned by Andrew Peterson. She attended the McDonald School in Jackson Township through the eighth grade. She then attended Forestburg High School where she graduated in 1957. She spent her summers helping her dad on the farm. Nancy enjoyed roller skating and dancing at Ruskin Park during the summers as well.

While in high school, Nancy met the love of her life, LaVern “Bulgie” Baysinger. They were united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1960, at the St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. The couple then moved to Fort Riley, Kan., while Bulgie served in the Army before returning to Forestburg in 1962. Together, they had three children, Marli, Shane, and Thad. In 1973, they had an opportunity to rent a farm southeast of Forestburg, which they operated for many years. Nancy loved the farm and farming. While Bulgie worked in town, she managed the farm until he retired from his job in 1985. They continued to farm and have livestock together until selling the cattle in 1998, before eventually retiring completely. Following retirement, they enjoyed a fishing trip with family in Alaska. Nancy enjoyed crafting, camping, taking care of her large flower garden, and helping haul melons with her son, Shane.

She is survived by her daughter, Marli Baysinger; two sons, Shane (Lynette) Baysinger and Thad (Shawna) Baysinger, all of Forestburg; three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Marjorie Rogers of Woonsocket; one brother, Roger (Marilyn) Bauer of Billings, Mont.; one brother-in-law, Dick (Arlene) Baysinger of Mitchell; one sister-in-law, Janet Eining of Sioux Falls; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bulgie in 2019; and one brother-in-law, Ralph Rogers.

Arrangements were with the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard.