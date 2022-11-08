New storm shelters placed in Artesian

By:
Published November 8, 2022, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News

Two above-ground,s concrete storm shelters were recently placed in Artesian in order to help citizens of Artesian find a safe place to wait out a violent storm if they are without a safe place in their own homes or unable to get to their homes when a storm hits the area.

Both shelters were designed by Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) standards to withstand an EF4 tornado. On the outside their dimensions are 6 feet and 2 inches wide by 8 feet and 2 inches long by 6 feet and 8 inches tall. Their inside dimensions are 5 feet and 6 inches wide by 7 feet and 6 inches long by 5 feet and 11 inches tall. The shelters are made of four-inch-thick high strength concrete and reinforced with iron made rebar and fiber mesh. They have easy handicap access through a three-foot-wide steel walk door. They are built to hold approximately 11 people. 

One of the shelters was purchased through a grant from the CorTrust Artesian-Letcher-Mt. Vernon Community Foundation and was placed on Main Street between CorTrust Bank and Longbranch Bar. The other shelter was purchased by the City of Artesian and was placed by the Artesian Community Center. Both shelters are ready for use if the need should arise. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

