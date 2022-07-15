Sanborn Central holds summer school for elementary students

By:
Published July 15, 2022, in School

Twenty-seven students, who who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade attended summer school at Sanborn Central this year.

It was held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon throughout the month of June, starting on June 7. 

Each day started with a STEM activity. Students then rotated through three sections: math, reading, and phonics. At the end of each day, they all came together to end with science. 

The science activities seemed to be the favorite of the students. Some of the science experiments included, creating rockets, buildings spaghetti structures, making elephant toothpaste, coloring flowers, tie-dying shirts, making solar ovens and enjoying a s’more, just to name a few.

The last day was filled with water activities, giant bubbles, readers theater, and a surprise delivery from the pizza man, Mr. Siemsen, to reward the students for their hard work. 

