Published August 5, 2022, in School

This year’s summer reading program at the Woonsocket School and Community Library had a theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” It started on June 6 with a kick-off party that included games, a picture booth, crafts, checking out books and a sack lunch. Approximately 60 kids participated this year. During the seven weeks of the program, participants could go to the library on Mondays for movie and reading days. On Wednesdays, they did crafts, and Thursdays were designated Bingo and maker space days. All the activities were water or ocean based to go with the theme for this year’s program.

The program ended on July 21. After all the recorded books and pages read were calculated, 28 kids who met their reading goals for the summer were rewarded with an end-of-the summer party on Thursday, July 28. The party kicked off at the Woonsocket Library, where the students received prizes according to age group. They earned pool toys, certificates, and other fun prizes.

Then, the group headed to the Woonsocket pool. The Woonsocket Pool set aside 90 minutes of private swimming for the kids who achieved their goals, so the kids had the pool to themselves. The Friends of the Library group provided ice cream for the pool party.

The pool party was a fitting way to end the summer reading program that truly embodied “Oceans of Possibilities.”

