Santel donates towards 4-H building expansion

By:
Published July 1, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County

Running short on youth 4-H program space is a good problem to have.  4-H supporters have continually worked to promote and expand area membership and participation, along with having a robust community center. Local community and 4-H leaders are working to solve that problem with their “Raise the Roof” fundraising efforts – seeking to expand the indoor space. Building Committee member, Rod Weber, recently accepted a $2,500 donation from the Santel Communications cooperative out of Woonsocket for the expansion project. While the wider area has shown wonderful initial support, there is still more to do. The committee’s efforts are getting closer to meeting the financial goal. 4-H, its youth programming and community engagement are key in rural South Dakota. If you’d like to support this project or follow its progress, visit the 4-H webpage, http://sanborncounty4h.com/4-h-building-addition-project.html.

Santel also donated another $500 in Dr. Rod Weber’s honor, in recognition of his Community Leader of the Year award from the SD Superintendent Association.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

