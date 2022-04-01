By: admin

Published April 1, 2022, in School

On Tuesday, March 23, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA traveled to Howard to compete in a CDE event.

In the Agricultural Mechanics competition there were 37 teams and 137 individuals participating. The SCW Agricultural Mechanics team placed 18th.

The Floriculture competition consisted of 35 teams and 126 individuals. The SCW Floriculture team came in 12th place.

The Livestock Evaluations competition was made up of 132 individuals and 37 teams participating. The SCW Livestock Evaluations team earned seventh place in their competition.

In the Milk Quality competition there were 26 teams and 93 individuals participating. The SCW Milk Quality team placed fourth at the event.

The Natural Resources event was made up of 138 individuals and 34 teams competing. The SCW Natural Resources team placed 19th in their CDE.

The Nursery/Landscaping CDE had 51 individuals and 15 teams competing. The SCW Nursery/Landscaping team earned seventh place.

In Veterinary Science, there were 35 teams and 129 individuals. The SCW Veterinary Science team placed 25th.

On Monday, March 28, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA traveled to Tri-Valley to compete in another CDE event.

In the Agricultural Mechanics competition, there were 35 teams and 137 individuals participating. The SCW Agricultural Mechanics team placed 14th.

The Floriculture competition consisted of 34 teams and 130 individuals. The SCW Floriculture team came in fifth place.

The Livestock Evaluations competition was made up of 146 contestants and 40 teams participating. The SCW Livestock Evaluations team earned 12th place in their competition.

In the Milk Quality competition, there were 28 teams and 117 individuals participating. The SCW Milk Quality team placed fifth at the event.

The Natural Resources event was made up of 153 individuals and 37 teams competing. The SCW Natural Resources team placed 23rd in their CDE.

The Nursery/Landscaping CDE had 65 individuals in 17 teams competing. The SCW Nursery/Landscaping team earned seventh place.

In Veterinary Science, there were 39 teams and 145 individuals. The SCW Veterinary Science team placed 29th.

The SCW FFA will travel to South Dakota State University in Brookings to compete at the State CDE event April 24-26.

…See individual placings in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!