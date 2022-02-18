Western National Roundup held

Published February 18, 2022

Recently, local youth attended the Western National Roundup in Denver, Colo., Jan. 5-9. The 4-H Livestock Industry Trust Fund sponsored the trip for: Livestock Judging, Livestock Quiz Bowl, Horse Judging, Horse Quiz Bowl, Hippology, Horse Demonstration, and Horse Public Speaking. Youth were selected from competing in the various South Dakota 4-H Youth-In-Action State Events.  

Bailey Feistner of Sanborn County 4-H represented South Dakota in Horse Public Speaking and was coached by Jennifer Feistner. 

In Horse Judging, team members included: Callie Hammerstrom, Turner County; Abigail Kolousek, Buffalo/Jerauld County; Keeleigh Reis-Elwood, Lyman County; and Delaney Zoss, Sanborn County. They were coached by Steve Zoss, Audra Scheel, April Reis and Eric Kobernusz.

The group had a memorable trip down as they were stuck in Rapid City for several hours due to road closures in Wyoming and Colorado due to winter weather. However, youth were ready to compete upon arrival. 

In horse public speaking, Bailey Feistner placed third. In the horse judging contest, South Dakota 4-H placed seventh as a team overall, and individually they placed well:

• Delaney Zoss – 17th (Overall Individual), 14th (Individual Halter), 18th (Individual Reasons);

• Keeleigh Reis-Elwood  – 18th (Individual Halter), 20th (Individual Reasons);

• Abigail Kolousek – 20th (Individual Halter).

