By: admin

Published May 20, 2022

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Elliott Ohlrogge, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin and John Baysinger. Also attending was Brandon Goergen. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the April 11, 2022, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the April 18, 2022, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Benders $1,542.00 Sewer

Waste Management $5,155.54 Garbage

Santel Communications $255.38 Phone/Internet

South Dakota Federal Properties $80.00 Shop

Public Health Lab $41.00 Water

One Call $12.32 Shop

Hawkins $20.00 Water

Northwest Pipe Fitting $864.24 Water

Menards $56.70 Shop

Local Lumber $157.45 Parks

Express 2 $418.11 Shop

Dakota Pump $2,763.99 Lift Station

Dick’s Welding $290.00 Water

Alpena Co-op $735.00 Propane

AmeriPride $76.14 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $5,024.60 Utilities

Running Supply $16.68 Shop

Department of Revenue $350.01 Sales Tax

First National Bank $2,278.72 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,059.12 Retirement

OLD BUSINESS

The council discussed the cabin at the lake. This is scheduled to be completed before the Fourth of July.

Council discussed the streets.

The council discussed the sale of the Maintainer. The high bid was $28,500.00.

The council discussed the code enforcer.

The Council discussed the spring clean-up set for May 19th. The rain date is May 26th.

The Council discussed summer help. Motion by Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to pay the mower/weed eater $13.50 per hour. Motion carried.

The Council discussed getting cameras set up at the parks.

The Council discussed the Depot.

The Mayor and the Council members thanked Elliott Ohlrogge for his year of service on the Council.

NEW BUSINESS

Richard Reider, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office and was seated as Mayor for two years.

Arin Boschee, having been elected to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward I for two years.

John Baysinger, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward II for two years.

Brandon Goergen, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office, and was seated as Councilmember Ward III for one year.

Mayor Reider announced the following persons heretofore appointed to their respective offices without being required to re-qualify: City Attorney, Christian Ellendorf; Finance Officer, Tara Weber; Cemetery Sexton, Marc Olson; Librarian, Tracy Steele; Water, Sewer, Streets and Maintenance, Richard Jensen and John Ames; Dumpground Caretaker, Richard Jensen; Official Newspaper, Sanborn Weekly Journal; Official Depository, First National Bank of Omaha and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union.

Nominations were held for President of the Council. Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee to nominate Joel Rassel. With no other nominations, motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee to cast unanimous ballot. Motion carried.

Nominations were held for Vice President of the Council. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen to nominate Darin Kilcoin. With no other nominations, motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen to cast unanimous ballot. Motion carried.

Mayor Reider presented the committee appointments.

The council discussed the recent FEMA planning meeting which was held at the courthouse. The council discussed projects that were needed for mitigation. The following projects were identified: backup generator, ditch cleaning by the watertower, coordination of ditch cleaning throughout Sanborn County, storm water drainage improvements and upgrade emergency generation system.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the following 2022-2023 Malt Beverage License for renewal; motion carried:

The Muddy Cup, Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Woony Foods, Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Express 2, Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine;

Express Stop, Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage and South Dakota Farm Wine.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer