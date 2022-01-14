The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Elliot Ohlrogge, Derek Foos. John Baysinger and Joel Rassel. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the November meeting minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to approve the October Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the November Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger to approve the following bills:
Waste Management $5,630.59 Garbage
Woonsocket School $6,796.76 Library
South Dakota Government Finance Officers Association $40.00 Membership
South Dakota Water and Wastewater Association $10.00 Membership
South Dakota Municipal League $947.03 Membership
Santel Communications $256.39 Phone
Riteway $149.00 W-2
Public Health Laboratory $196.00 Water
NorthWestern Energy $2,883.66 Utilities
Northwest Pipe Fittings $3,819.49 New Addition
Milbank $1,114.05 New Addition
Menards $886.92 Cabin
MCR Pools $1,977.36 Pool
Hawkins $20.00 Water
Hinker Trenching $471.07 Water
Express 2 $592.13 Shop
DB Electric $8,716.72 Cabin/Parks
Budde Septic Tank $315.00 Water
Benders $1,342.00 Storm Sewer
AmeriPride $146.24 Shop
SODak Tree Service $19,500.00 New Addition/Water
Department of Revenue $260.50 Sales Tax
First National Bank $2,210.14 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,024.32 Retirement
OLD BUSINESS
The council discussed the new housing development. The sewer has been installed.
The Council will continue to work with the City Attorney on cars.
The cabin has been completed. It will be moved to the park in the spring.
The Council discussed upgrading the electrical at the east campground.
Weber discussed the COVID money.
NEW BUSINESS
Mayor Reider discussed the backhoe.
Mayor Reider gave an update on the water leak by Hiemstra’s.
Mayor Reider gave an update on the storm sewer replacement by D. Ball’s.
The Council discussed a Christmas Party on the 21st of January.
Weber gave an update on the audit.
Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve Ray Westendorf as the Dumpground Caretaker with a wage of $12.00 per hour. Motion carried.
The Council discussed snow removal.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Rassel, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:20 p.m.
Richard Reider
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber
Finance Offcer
