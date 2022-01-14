By: admin

Published January 14, 2022, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Elliot Ohlrogge, Derek Foos. John Baysinger and Joel Rassel. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Boschee, to approve the November meeting minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to approve the October Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the November Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger to approve the following bills:

Waste Management $5,630.59 Garbage

Woonsocket School $6,796.76 Library

South Dakota Government Finance Officers Association $40.00 Membership

South Dakota Water and Wastewater Association $10.00 Membership

South Dakota Municipal League $947.03 Membership

Santel Communications $256.39 Phone

Riteway $149.00 W-2

Public Health Laboratory $196.00 Water

NorthWestern Energy $2,883.66 Utilities

Northwest Pipe Fittings $3,819.49 New Addition

Milbank $1,114.05 New Addition

Menards $886.92 Cabin

MCR Pools $1,977.36 Pool

Hawkins $20.00 Water

Hinker Trenching $471.07 Water

Express 2 $592.13 Shop

DB Electric $8,716.72 Cabin/Parks

Budde Septic Tank $315.00 Water

Benders $1,342.00 Storm Sewer

AmeriPride $146.24 Shop

SODak Tree Service $19,500.00 New Addition/Water

Department of Revenue $260.50 Sales Tax

First National Bank $2,210.14 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,024.32 Retirement

OLD BUSINESS

The council discussed the new housing development. The sewer has been installed.

The Council will continue to work with the City Attorney on cars.

The cabin has been completed. It will be moved to the park in the spring.

The Council discussed upgrading the electrical at the east campground.

Weber discussed the COVID money.

NEW BUSINESS

Mayor Reider discussed the backhoe.

Mayor Reider gave an update on the water leak by Hiemstra’s.

Mayor Reider gave an update on the storm sewer replacement by D. Ball’s.

The Council discussed a Christmas Party on the 21st of January.

Weber gave an update on the audit.

Motion by D. Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve Ray Westendorf as the Dumpground Caretaker with a wage of $12.00 per hour. Motion carried.

The Council discussed snow removal.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Rassel, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:20 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Offcer