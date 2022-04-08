Woonsocket third graders host book party

By Jessica Bruce

By:
Published April 8, 2022, in School

Patience is a virtue: a lesson learned in the third grade classroom over the past few months. The students embarked on this writing journey at the start of 2022 and have worked very hard writing so that they could become published authors. Each student chose an animal to research over several days to become experts on the animal. Then came the drafting process which also took several days. After a draft was created, the students had to carefully rewrite their reports and illustrate the pages to be sent in to the publishing company. Finally, the most challenging part of the process, the wait! When the wait time came to an end, the parents were contacted and we were able to gather for a book party. The third graders met with a special someone who came to listen to them read their story and talk about the book publishing process. And of course, we ended the event with snacks donated by the families. The third graders have accomplished another great feat thanks to the help and support of so many!

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    April 10, 2022, 7:06 pm
    Partly sunny
    47°F
    real feel: 38°F
    humidity: 64%
    wind speed: 13 mph NW
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022
    April 3, 2022 April 4, 2022 April 5, 2022 April 6, 2022 April 7, 2022 April 8, 2022 April 9, 2022
    April 10, 2022 April 11, 2022 April 12, 2022 April 13, 2022 April 14, 2022 April 15, 2022 April 16, 2022
    April 17, 2022 April 18, 2022 April 19, 2022 April 20, 2022 April 21, 2022 April 22, 2022 April 23, 2022
    April 24, 2022 April 25, 2022 April 26, 2022 April 27, 2022 April 28, 2022 April 29, 2022 April 30, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 