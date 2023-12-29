By: admin

Published December 29, 2023, in Sports

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Blackhawks hosted the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans for a doubleheader in Woonsocket. The night started with the girls’ junior varsity game. The younger SCW ladies had their third close game in a row, winning by a small three-point margin, 30-27.

The boys JV game was next, and the Blackhawks had no problem winning their final game of 2023, with a final score of SCW 50, MVP 34.

The Lady Blackhawks varsity squad had a tough night, finishing with a 21-61 loss against a seasoned Titan team.

The night ended with a “nail biter” that went down to the wire, but the Blackhawks just could not finish on top, and when the buzzer sounded, it was SCW 43, MVP 46. The Blackhawks out rebounded the Titans 32-18, but they also recorded more turnovers, 19-11.

The Lady Blackhawks fell to 3-1 for the season, and they play their next game on Friday, Dec. 29, at 3:30 p.m. against DeSmet in the Huron Holiday Classic in the Huron Arena. The SCW boys also fell to 3-1 for the season thus far, and they play in their own Huron Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. against Lower Brule in the Huron Arena. Then on Tuesday, Jan. 2, they head to Emery to take on the Huskies in the first doubleheader of the New Year.

