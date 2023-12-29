WSWWW Warhawks place six at McCook Central Tournament

By:
Published December 29, 2023, in Sports

The Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington Warhawks competed in the McCook Central Invitational Tournament on Friday, Dec. 22. Going up against wrestlers from 20 teams, the Warhawks landed in ninth place as a team, with six of the nine wrestlers placing in the top eight of their weight class.

The Warhawks get a little break until school resumes after the holidays. They take to the mats for their next competition on Friday, Jan. 5, in a traingular in Wolsey, starting at 5:30 p.m.

…See individual results in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 26, 2023 November 27, 2023 November 28, 2023 November 29, 2023 November 30, 2023 December 1, 2023 December 2, 2023
    December 3, 2023 December 4, 2023 December 5, 2023 December 6, 2023 December 7, 2023 December 8, 2023 December 9, 2023
    December 10, 2023 December 11, 2023 December 12, 2023 December 13, 2023 December 14, 2023 December 15, 2023 December 16, 2023
    December 17, 2023 December 18, 2023 December 19, 2023 December 20, 2023 December 21, 2023 December 22, 2023 December 23, 2023
    December 24, 2023 December 25, 2023 December 26, 2023 December 27, 2023 December 28, 2023 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2023
    December 31, 2023 January 1, 2024 January 2, 2024 January 3, 2024 January 4, 2024 January 5, 2024 January 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 