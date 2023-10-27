By: admin

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the WWSSC Blackhawks hosted the Rapid City Christian (RCC) Comets for the first round of the football playoffs. They met in Wessington Springs just six days after their first match up against each other where the Comets beat the Blackhawks 0-7. However, this time on the field together the Blackhawks could not seem to make things happen for the team to pull off the win, and their season ended with a 7-36 loss to the Comets.

It seems as though the Comets’ offense was basically the Kieffer family ball game with Simon Kieffer calling the plays as their quarterback, Lars Kieffer receiving and scoring at least one touchdown, and Benson Kieffer doing all the kicking, including a field goal and three PATs.

The only touchdown for the Blackhawks was scored in the fourth quarter when Holden Havlik hit Ryder Michalek with a nine-yard pass for six points followed by a PAT kick from Brett Miller to finish out the scoring for the contest.

WWSSC ended the season with a 7-2 record. The team will be losing several seniors playing in key roles, but they also retain many younger players who have made major contributions on both sides of the ball. A strong football season looks promising for years to come.

