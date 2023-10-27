By: admin

Sports

The SCW Volleyball girls were on the road last week, taking on a couple of tough teams. First up was Hitchcock-Tulare (H-T) on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Early in the game it was easy to see why the Patriots only have seven losses for the season, as they had a solid offensive force that the Lady Blackhawks just couldn’t defend. The SCW ladies showed promise in the second set, but couldn’t hold on to win, so the game was done in three sets with scores of 12-25, 21-25 and 12-25.

The SCW ladies were on the road again on Thursday, Oct. 20, for a closer matchup with the Bridgewater-Emery (B-E) Huskies in Emery. The Lady Blackhawks put up quite a fight but just couldn’t bring everything together for the win. Set scores against the Huskies were 20-25, 22-25 and 23-25.

The Lady Blackhawks had their last regular-season game on Tuesday, Oct. 24, against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton in Forestburg. They have the rest of the week off with their first round of the region tournament taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The location and time of the game were not determined at press time.

